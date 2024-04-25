Expand / Collapse search

French bulldog mix stolen while on walk with owner in St. Paul

By
Published  April 25, 2024 10:21pm CDT
Pets and Animals
FOX 9

St. Paul woman hopes for safe return of stolen dog

A St. Paul woman is hoping for the safe return of her dog who was stolen after they were out on a walk.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman is desperate to get her beloved dog back after it was stolen while the two were out on a walk.

The dog's name is Clementine, and is a French Bulldog and Boston Terrier mix.

St. Paul Police say the theft happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon near Westminster and York Avenue on the city's east side. Two young men reportedly struck up a conversation with the owner, then suddenly pushed her over and took the dog. The animal may have been targeted because of its breed.

According to a GoFundMe page, Clementine has special needs and requires daily medication. The owner says they are collecting money through the page to offer as a reward in this case.

If you know where Clementine is or have any information about the incident, you are asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.