Man found fatally shot in St. Paul alley

A man was shot and killed in St. Paul’s East side early Saturday morning.

St. Paul police said officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East. Upon arrival, they searched the area and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in an alley on the 600 block of Arlington.

St. Paul Fire medics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead, according to police.

Another 911 caller reported being involved in a shooting near where the original shots fired call was reported. Police said the person is in custody and cooperating with investigators.

Investigators are working to determine what lead to the shooting. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of his death.

Saturday’s shooting was St. Paul’s 15th homicide of 2023.