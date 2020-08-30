Man found dead in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 12:05 a.m., officers responded to numerous ShotSpotter activations in the area of the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North.

When they arrived, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating the homicide.

