Man fatally shot in St. Paul, marking 1st homicide of 2026

The Brief St. Paul Police are investigating a shooting on York Avenue. A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. This marks the first homicide of 2026 in St. Paul.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting on St. Paul's East Side.

Police investigation underway on York Avenue

What we know:

Officers responded to a call at around 2:25 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the 900 block of York Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the victim's identity and cause of death. Updates will be shared on the St. Paul Police Department's X account.

This is the first homicide of 2026 for the city.

What's next:

St. Paul Police homicide investigators are working to uncover the circumstances leading to the shooting and identify the person responsible.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect or motive have not been released.