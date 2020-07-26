Man dies of injuries after July 13 shooting in Minneapolis

A man has died of his injuries after a shooting July 13 in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 6:42 p.m. July 13, officers responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. It was reported that one person was shot, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and applied a tourniquet in an effort to keep the man from bleeding to death. Paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

On July 25, the Minneapolis Police Department was told that the victim had died.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.