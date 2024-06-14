Armed man fatally shot by Minneapolis police identified

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police earlier this week while authorities say he was waving a gun and ran from police.

Michael Warren Ristow, 39, of Bloomington, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital at 9:52 p.m. on June 12 from injuries he suffered on the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

What led to the shooting

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Ristow was armed with a handgun when police fatally shot him.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a press release Thursday there were "two separate but related incidents of the same man displaying a gun that resulted in the use of deadly force" by police at 9:19 p.m. on the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

"This appears to be an individual who was armed with a handgun and acting irrationally, and I’m thankful that no one else was harmed by this incident," O’Hara said in a press release. "We await the results of the BCA’s investigation to learn more about what precipitated this incident."

The first incident happened at about 9:03 p.m. on the 3000 block of 29th Avenue South on Wednesday, June 12, when residents reported a man with a gun who "appeared to be talking to himself," a press release states. About 16 minutes later, at 9:19 p.m., a 911 call came in from the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue where a caller said they saw a man "waving a handgun and felt threatened."

Police responded to the area and chased the man, who has now been identified as Ristow, on foot, telling him to stop and that he was under arrest as he ran away. "There was a confrontation at the end of the foot pursuit," the press release said.

Ristow was armed with a gun, police said, and officers told him multiple times to drop the weapon, but he didn't.

"There was a use of deadly force," the press release states. "The officers secured the handgun from the suspect and rendered medical aid."

Chief O'Hara added that it is unclear if Ristow fired his weapon and that it appeared his gun jammed.

Ristow was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Four officers were involved in the incident. They are all now on standard paid administrative leave. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara believes only three fired their weapons.

"Ultimately, there was a confrontation at the end of the foot pursuit, and the male was armed with a handgun in his hand," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during an evening news conference after the shooting. "Officers gave multiple, clear commands to drop the gun, and the suspect did not comply. I have no reason to think this was anything other than a justifiable and lawful use of force by police officers."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating the incident. The Minneapolis Police Department says it will release the body camera footage from the incident.