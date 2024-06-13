Lawsuit filed against Minneapolis, MPD in Leneal Frazier death

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Minneapolis for the death of Leneal Frazier, who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer during a police pursuit that Frazier was not involved in.

Minneapolis-based law firm Storms Dworak filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family of Frazier on Thursday in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

The former Minneapolis police officer involved in Frazier's death, Brian Cummings, pleaded guilty last April to criminal vehicular homicide, but avoided prison time, getting probation instead.

Brian Cummings, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Leneal Frazier. (FOX 9)

Frazier was driving west on North 41st Avenue on July 6, 2021, around 12:30 a.m., on his way to his girlfriend's house. That's when Cummings' squad car collided with Frazier's car in the intersection. Frazier's car was pushed into a nearby bus shelter. Cummings was pursuing an armed robbery suspect northbound on Lyndale Avenue North.

The investigation found the chase initiated by Cummings reached speeds of 100 mph through residential neighborhoods and his squad struck Frazier's Jeep, which was not involved in the pursuit, at 78 mph.

Frazier later died at the hospital.