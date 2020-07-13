Man injured in shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis

A man is in critical condition, but is expected to survive after he was shot Monday night in north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 6:43 p.m., officers responded to an unknown trouble call in the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to North Memorial Medical Center. Elder said doctors told police the man's injuries are critical, but he will survive.

Preliminary investigation suggests the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

The case remains under investigation.

