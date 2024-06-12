Minnesota weather: Thunderstorms roll through northern, central MN

Multiple rounds of storms are making their way through Minnesota on Wednesday with the potential of stronger thunderstorms later in the evening.

It felt more like summer during the day on Wednesday, with humid conditions and a high of 86 degrees.

However, the warmer weather could help set the stage for some storm activity.

Much of Minnesota, including the metro area, is under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a portion of northern Minnesota, from Brainerd to Duluth and up to Grand Marais, is under a Level 3 enhanced risk. The storms could bring a chance of hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Things calm down overnight, but Thursday morning could have a few sprinkles. Thursday is looking relatively dry but breezy, with a high of 82 degrees. Friday is looking beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Things turn unsettled as we head into the weekend.

Hail in northern Minnesota

As storms pushed through central and northern Minnesota, several areas reported hail in various amounts.

In Hubbard County, dollar-sized hail was reported around 5:45 p.m.

In Crow Wing County, hail around 1.5 inches in diameter was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Several viewers have sent photos to FOX 9 showing hail down in their area, as tornado warnings continue to be enacted and expire.

Tornado warnings

Tornado warnings continue to be issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) as the storm continues to track westward.

At 6:54 p.m., tornado warnings were issued for the following counties until 9 p.m.: Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Polk, Sherburne, Stearns.