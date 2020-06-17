Man charged with conspiracy to commit arson for fire at Minneapolis police's Third Precinct

A second man is facing charges for the fire set at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, which burned down as tensions boiled over in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death.

Bryce Michael Williams, age 26, is charged by federal officials with conspiracy to commit arson for the fire set on May 28. The Third Precinct was burned after a group of protesters forced their way into the building as officers evacuated while unrest struck Lake Street.

Authorities say Williams was seen on video holding a Molotov cocktail as others attempted to light the wick. Videos posted to his TikTok account also show Williams standing outside the Third Precinct on May 28 and May 29.

Tuesday, a Brainerd man was also charged for the Third Precinct fire. Dylan Robinson is accused of aiding and abetting the arson. Prosecutors say he was caught on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Third Precinct building.

The arrest comes as the ATF is offering a total of $70,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects who set fires in Minneapolis and St. Paul during the unrest.