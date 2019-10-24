Man charged in St. Paul shooting, rollover crash that killed man, injured 4-year-old son

article

An Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota man has been charged in connection to a shooting in St. Paul earlier this month that left one man dead and his 4-year-old son injured.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Jeremy Carpenter, 22, with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder for the shooting on Oct. 6.

According to the charges, around 5:09 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Wabasha Street for a car crash. When they arrived, they found a Jeep that had rolled over and with the two victims, 23-year-old Jeriko Boykin Sr. and his son, inside.

Boykin was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. His son had been shot in the foot.

Boykin died at the hospital. His son was treated and survived.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said Boykin had been shot in the head and the back. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police found 12 spent casings at the scene and numerous bullet holes in the overturned Jeep.

Police interviewed several witnesses and developed a suspect vehicle, an early model Chevrolet Impala, and the three suspects who were in it at the time of the shooting. They sent a bulletin to neighboring law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

On Oct. 14, St. Paul police investigators received a tip from the Minneapolis Police Department that, on Oct. 7, officers had stopped an Impala that matched the suspect vehicle description.

They arrested the passenger in the vehicle on unrelated warrants. In an interview with investigators, he admitted to being the driver in the Oct. 6 shooting in St. Paul. He identified the shooter by the nickname “Insane” as well as the other passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. St. Paul Police Department Gang Unit officers identified “Insane” as Carpenter.

Both of the other two people in the car said they had pulled up to Boykin’s vehicle. One of the men thought Carpenter was going to buy some marijuana from the victim. The other told police Carpenter told them he and Boykin had been in prison together and that Boykin was in an opposing gang.

At one point, Carpenter got out of the car. They heard shots being fire, then Carpenter came running back, got back in the car and they left the scene.

Carpenter was arrested on Oct. 22 after he was pulled over in a vehicle with a loaded gun inside, which is a violation of his parole. He has denied any involvement in the deadly shooting.