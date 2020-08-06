Man charged after baby of slain pregnant woman dies

article

A Minneapolis man is facing an additional murder charge after the newborn of a pregnant woman, who was shot and killed, died in the hospital.

Zachary Robinson has now been charged with second-degree murder for the baby's death, according to Minneapolis police. Robinson had already been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus, the baby's mother.

According to court documents, on July 5, Robinson got into an argument with Columbus and shot her near 37th Street E and Elliot Avenue S. Emergency crews took Columbus to the hospital, where she later died. Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who remained in critical condition.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner report, four-week-old Columbus Leneesha LaDell died Wednesday from complications of prematurity due to maternal trauma.

According to the charges, Robinson was the father of the infant.