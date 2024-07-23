Hennepin Co. unveils decriminalizing substance abuse during pregnancy policy

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has announce a new policy to end the criminalization of substance abuse during pregnancy.

What we know

During a press conference on Tuesday, Moriarty announced a new policy to end the criminalization of pregnancy for those struggling with substance abuse.

"Drug use during pregnancy is a serious concern. But criminalizing pregnancy makes no sense because it causes the very harm it seeks to prevent. Instead of stopping people who struggle with addiction from using drugs, punitive policies make them afraid to seek the crucial prenatal care, health care, and drug treatment they need," Moriarty said on Tuesday. "This office is changing the way we handle these cases to treat addiction as a health issue to encourage people to seek care and keep infants and parents safe."

Moriarty was joined by Sarah Davis, the director of the Child and Families Division of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Rep. Esther Agbaje, and Dr. Cresta Wedel Jones - an associate professor with the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"In my clinical role caring for pregnant people with substance use disorders, this change will be instrumental in optimizing care for patients and their pregnancies. I very much support reducing criminalization of a medical condition in pregnancy, and I know that this allows more patients to feel comfortable coming to prenatal care appointments, which reduces the chance of adverse outcomes for the birthing person and the pregnancy," said Dr. Jones at the press conference.

Digging deeper

The Minnesota Legislature established the Task Force on Pregnancy Health and Substance Use Disorder in 2023 to recommend protocols for administering a toxicology test and for reporting prenatal exposure to a controlled substance.

"In our work to improve pregnancy outcomes and parental health at the Legislature, we know that receiving prenatal care is one of the most important aspects of a healthy pregnancy, for parent and baby," said Sen. Lindsey Port, founder and co-chair of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus (DFL-Burnsville). "I'm pleased that HCAO will no longer be criminalizing addiction during pregnancy, which will increase the likelihood that pregnant people will access the care they need to have safe, healthy pregnancies. We must work together at all levels of government to create better health outcomes for Minnesotans, including pregnancy and addiction, and I'm grateful for County Attorney Moriarty's partnership."

The task force started on July 1, 2023, and is expected to end on Dec. 1, 2024, the last day a written report can be submitted.

It’s not clear how or if the task force's eventual findings would impact the Hennepin County Attorney's Office’s new policy.