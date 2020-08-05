Baby dies month after pregnant mother shot and killed in Minneapolis

article

One month after a pregnant mother was shot and killed in Minneapolis, the baby she was carrying has also died, police say.

The baby had been in the NICU since being delivered after her mother's shooting. Police said the mother was rushed to the hospital on the night of July 5 after a reported shooting in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood.

Officer said 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus had been sitting in a vehicle near 37th Street East and Elliot Avenue South when she was shot. Police said she had been arguing with the suspect who had been standing nearby. Officers said the suspect fired shots as she started to drive away.

Columbus was pronounced dead after the baby's delivery. Police say the baby also died early Wednesday morning, a month after the emergency delivery.

In mid-July, police say they arrested Zachary Robinson Jr. in Illinois and charged him with the mother's murder. Police say he was the father of Columbus' child.