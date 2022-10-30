Suspect arrested for murder after man goes missing near Brainerd

A man is facing murder charges in central Minnesota after a missing person report led police to a body.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the investigation started on Wednesday with a missing person report in Center Township, Minnesota – a small city just miles north of Brainerd.

Deputies were told the victim, identified as 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, was last seen leaving a home in Center Township and had disappeared after going to a storage unit owned by the suspect.

Deputies say a body was later recovered in the case and the suspect, who has not yet been formally charged, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Deputies believe the recovered body is Brogle, but say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity.

The circumstances of Brogle's death are unknown.