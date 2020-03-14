Mall of America suspends large events, but remains open amid COVID-19 concerns

article

As businesses and venues across the state close to the public, the Mall of America remains open. However, large events in the mall's common area have been canceled.

According to the Mall of America, staff has "intensified our existing rigorous cleaning and sanitizing efforts, which include, but are not limited to, increasing the frequency and intensity of our cleaning efforts of all commonly touched surfaces including seating, doors, handrails, elevators, directories, rides as well as rental strollers and wheelchairs."

Friday, Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency and urged people to cancel large gatherings and practice social distancing as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota rose to 14. It was recommended that event organizers cancel or postpone gatherings with 250 or more people, including concerts, conferences, professional and amateur performances or sporting events.

Several spaces, such as the Minnesota Zoo and the Science Museum of Minnesota, have temporarily closed to the public.

If you are planning to go somewhere that could be impacted by the governor's recommendations, check the business' website and social media for updates.