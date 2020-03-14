Coronavirus: Here's what is closed, postponed in the Twin Cities

article

Businesses and venues across Minnesota are responding to COVID-19 concerns, with several spaces closing to the public, postponing events or canceling them altogether.

Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency Friday and urged people to cancel large gatherings and practice social distancing as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota rose to 14.

It was recommended that event organizers cancel or postpone gatherings with 250 or more people, including concerts, conferences, professional and amateur performances or sporting events. Event organizers are also urged to cancel or postpone smaller events held in settings that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person.

While malls remain open, locations like the Mall of America have canceled large events.

Concert venues, theaters

First Avenue postponed all concerts this month at its downtown space along with 7th Street Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, The Fitzgerald Theater, and the Palace Theatre. Check their website for more information.

Advertisement

Xcel Energy Center concerts have also been postponed.

Museums, Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo and the Science Museum of Museum announced they are closed to the public for the time being. The Minnesota Historical Society also closed sites for the rest of March. That includes areas like Ft. Snelling, the Mill City Museum, James J. Hill House, and the Minnesota History Center.

Mayor Melvin Carter also announced Friday that the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory will suspend special events, daily talks, and other programs and classes for the time being. However, the zoo will remain open to the public.

Those closures will last at least until March 31.

Many libraries are also remaining open but cancelling programs, events, classes, and other outreach services. Check with your local libraries and businesses for changes.