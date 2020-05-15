Mall of America seeks legislative help to 'get through this crisis'

The Mall of America is asking for financial help from the state of Minnesota to weather the financial storm brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.



The mall approached lawmakers in the past two weeks about borrowing from its tax-incremental financing account, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters Friday morning. Mall operators are not asking for "free money" but instead to borrow money from the TIF account to "get through this crisis," he said.



Last month, only 5 percent of the mall's rents came in, Gazelka said. The mall has been closed since late mid-March because of a state-mandated shutdown. It plans to reopen June 1.

"There is virtually no money coming in, but they still have all their debt obligations," said Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake.



A Mall of America spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Friday morning.

Gazelka said there's no bill draft and significant opposition. Both the city of Bloomington and state Sen. Melissa Wiklund, DFL-Bloomington, oppose the borrowing plan, he said.

State Rep. Mike Howard, who represents a district adjacent to the mall's property, slammed the idea in a tweet.

"The Mall of America is an important state asset, but we should not bailout the wealthy owners of MOA while thousands of Minnesotans and small business owners can't afford their rent or mortgage. Full stop," said Howard, DFL-Richfield.

Gov. Tim Walz said his administration was talking with the City of Bloomington and local lawmakers about the proposal.

"In concept, I’m certainly willing to hear them on this," Walz told reporters at a news conference. "I do acknowledge the fact, all our businesses, we need to figure out (how to help). But when you have one that has that big a draw both nationally and internationally, there’s an impact it has tax-wise not just for the city of Bloomington but for the state."

Wiklund was on the Senate floor Friday morning and was not immediately available to comment, a spokeswoman for Senate Democrats said.



The deadline for legislation in Minnesota's regular session is Sunday.

Advertisement

FOX 9 has reached out to the Mall of America for comment.