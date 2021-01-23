Live traffic updates: Snowy roads reported across parts of Minnesota

Reports of snow-covered roads are popping up across the state of Minnesota Saturday as a winter weather system moves in.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show road conditions beginning to deteriorate Saturday afternoon.

Moderate, continuous snowfall is expected in the metro through the afternoon, and into the evening. Areas south, toward the Minnesota River Valley, could see bands of heavier snowfall at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central and Southern Minnesota is in effect until 3 a.m., when we should expect to see the snow to taper off.

Some areas south of the Twin Cities could get over 6 inches of snow.