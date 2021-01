article

Saturday's snowfall left about 5 inches at MSP Airport, while areas like Chanhassen saw about 3 inches of snow.

Snow Totals:

MSP: 5.3"

St. James: 5.0"

Mankato: 4.5"

Chanhassen: 3.2"

Prior Lake: 3.8"

Plymouth: 3.5"

St. Cloud: 2.9"