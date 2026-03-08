Little Falls man convicted of murder in toddler's 2023 death

The Brief A man from Little Falls, Minnesota, has been convicted of second-degree felony murder and first-degree manslaughter following the death of a toddler in 2023. The toddler, Riverlynn VanNorman, was found unresponsive with signs of abuse and later died from blunt force trauma. Erik Blanco is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.



A Little Falls, Minn. man has been convicted of second-degree felony murder and first-degree manslaughter after the death of a toddler in 2023.

Convictions follow toddler's death

What we know:

On July 6, 2023, officers found a 14-month-old child unresponsive in Erik Blanco's care. The child, Riverlynn VanNorman, had bruising and marks indicating abuse and later died from blunt force trauma and other injuries.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office prosecuted Blanco after a referral from Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf. The jury found Blanco abused his authority over the child, who was unable to seek help or defend herself.

The backstory:

The original criminal complaint showed Blanco had a history of abuse.

The complaint states he was previously convicted in McLeod County of first-degree assault for an attack on a one-year-old child who suffered a skull fracture while in Blanco's care. Blanco tried to claim the child fell from a crib but ultimately pleaded guilty.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office typically handles civil cases but can prosecute criminal cases upon referral, as in this instance. The attorney general's office worked with local authorities to earn a conviction in the case.

"My heart breaks for the innocent life that was taken, and for her family," said Attorney General Ellison in a provided statement. "I cannot imagine the anguish they must feel to this day, and I’m praying for strength and resilience for them. Justice can be cold comfort in the face of such tragedy, but I hope that today’s verdict can still provide some measure of consolation in this difficult time. I'm grateful to the members of law enforcement who investigated this heinous crime, to the members of my Criminal Division who secured today’s guilty verdict, and all who assisted with this trial."

What's next:

Blanco is set to be sentenced in the case on May 7.