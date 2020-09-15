Layoffs hit Radisson Blu in downtown Minneapolis following 'catastrophic' business loss due to pandemic

More than 100 employees at the Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown hotel will be laid off due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Radisson officials notified DEED that about 126 employees will be impacted. This includes positions in food service, sales, social media management and more.

"This mass layoff is a result of unforeseen business circumstances, namely, a catastrophic loss of business for the Company's services on a nationwide scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic," read the notification from Radisson.

Radisson notified staff of the layoffs on Sept. 8. The layoffs go into effect on Nov. 9.