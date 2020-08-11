Lawmaker wants transparency in bail system, after FOX 9 investigation

article

A state lawmaker says there needs to be more transparency when third parties, like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, post cash bail for defendants, after a FOX 9 Investigation.

“These people are showing up like it's Halloween throwing cash around,” said State Representative Paul Novotny (R-Elk River).

The FOX 9 Investigators discovered that Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) had posted all cash bail for defendants charged with murder, attempted murder, and even a twice convicted sex offender facing additional charges.

The identity of third parties who post all cash bail is not public under state law. The FOX 9 Investigators discovered specific cases in court filings, when defendants promised the money would be returned to MFF.

Novotny’s bill, which was introduced Tuesday before a special legislative session, would make the identity of third parties who post bail public as ‘arrest data’ under Minnesota Data Practices.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation also would change the bail statute to have the court administrator notify the agency with custody of the defendant — usually a local sheriff’s office — that “…bail money has been posted, the amount posted, and the identity of the person or entity that posted the bail.”

Novotny said he was limited in what could be done legislatively, because it's primarily a courts issue.

MFF received $35 million in contributions in the wake of riots and demonstrations in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Hollywood actors promoted MFF on social media as a way to bail out demonstrators.

Greg Lewin, the interim executive director of MFF, told the FOX 9 Investigators they bailed out about a dozen demonstrators and continue to provide pre-trial support.

Lewin told the FOX 9 Investigators, “I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out.”

“I will see it after I pay the bill because it is not the point. The point is the system we are fighting,” Lewin said.

FOX 9 has reached out to MFF for a response to the proposed legislation.

