Lawmaker drafts Minnesota version of California law allowing NCAA student athletes to earn endorsement money

A Minnesota lawmaker announced Tuesday that he has drafted a bill that would allow NCAA athletes to earn endorsement money without jeopardizing their scholarships following a similar move in California earlier this year.

In September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that will let college athletes in all sports hire agents and make money from endorsements. The law is the first of its kind in the nation.

The NCAA opposed California’s law, saying the changes are needed, but should be done through the organization and not through state laws, the Associated Press reported.

Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, who represents District 38 in the northeast Twin Cities metro, proposed a similar bill in Minnesota.

"Next session we are going to do it in Minnesota," he said.

The drafted bill, which is still subject to change, would give NCAA student athletes the right to profit off the use of their name, image or likeness without affecting their scholarship eligibility. The bill states that a college or university--as well as an athletic association or conference, such as the NCAA--cannot prevent student athletes from earning compensation from endorsements and cannot keep them from competing if they choose to do so.

The bill, however, does not allow a school or athletic organization itself to pay the student athlete for the use of their name image or likeness.

Chamberlain intends to introduce the bill during the next legislative session.