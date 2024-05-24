Lakeville police investigate woman’s death as homicide, man arrested

article

Lakeville police said a suspect has been taken into custody after officers found a woman dead inside a home Thursday night.

The Lakeville Police Department said a family member alerted authorities Thursday night after finding a "significant amount of blood" inside a home on the 1700 block of Encina Path. Officers responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. and located a dead woman.

Police did not provide further details about the victim’s death and said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death at a later date.

Police say they quickly identified a suspect and issued an alert to find his vehicle. Rosemount police found it a short time later while responding to a "suspicious call" in the 3700 block of 148th Street. Law enforcement searched the area and found the suspect in a residential backyard, and he was taken into custody less than an hour after Lakeville police responded to the initial call.

The suspect was transported to Regions Hospital with what police said appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. Law enforcement did not share further circumstances around the death but said the family member who called the police is not believed to be involved.

The incident remains under investigation, and Lakeville police said there is "no known threat to the public related to this incident."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office are assisting police in the investigation.