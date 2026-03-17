MN fraud prevention: Lawmakers agree to push for stricter vetting

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are focusing on combating fraud with new legislative proposals. A GOP bill aims to create a risk score for grant applicants to improve vetting processes. DFL Senators introduced a package of anti-fraud bills to enhance provider standards and state audits.



Minnesota lawmakers are making strides in addressing fraud with new legislative measures gaining traction.

Fraud prevention measures gain traction

What we know:

Lawmakers are working on establishing an independent Office of Inspector General (OIG) and updating computer systems to monitor eligibility.

A GOP bill, also supported by House Democrats, proposes creating a risk score for grant applicants to improve vetting processes.

What they're saying:

"It would be details about what is the recipient organization going to do with the money, what is your internal controls, what are your internal structures and different things like that," said Rep. Jim Nash, (R-Waconia).

Also, the state Department of Human Services is required to match personal data annually to ensure medical assistance recipients remain eligible.

However, this has not been done since the pandemic began. A new bill aims to continue these reports to the legislature.

"My goal with this is to ensure that we are getting this report to the legislature that has been in statute that has not been delivered to legislature, especially in the last two years," said Rep. Isaac Schultz, (R-Elmdale Township).

DFL Senators introduce anti-fraud package

Dig deeper:

DFL Senators unveiled a package of anti-fraud bills Tuesday, including measures to set higher standards for providers, require more state audits, and conduct unannounced site visits verified electronically.

These efforts aim to end prepayment review, which has affected legitimate businesses.

Why you should care:

These legislative efforts are crucial in ensuring that funds intended to help people are used appropriately and not lost to fraud. By improving vetting processes and increasing accountability, the state aims to protect resources for those in need.