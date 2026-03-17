BCA identifies victim, Rochester officer involved in fatal shooting

The Brief A police officer and man shot while experiencing a mental health crisis in Rochester have been identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Cleavon White, 47, of Rochester. The officer who fired his department-issued weapon has been identified as Josiah Duit, who has since been placed on critical incident leave.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the Rochester Police Department Officer and victim involved in a fatal shooting on March 11.

Rochester shooting officer, victim ID

What we know:

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during the use-of-force incident in Rochester as Cleavon White, 47, of Rochester.

The BCA has since identified the officer who fired his department-issued weapon as Josiah Duit, who has been placed on critical incident leave.

He has three years of law enforcement experience, a press release says.

The BCA says body-worn cameras captured portions of incident, but they have not yet been released.

The Rochester Police Department says it has requested the BCA investigate the shooting. Once an investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation on charges to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

Deadly police shooting in Rochester

The backstory:

According to the Rochester Police Department, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive Northwest. Officers and a crisis response social worker were sent to a domestic-related call for a man reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Preliminary information indicates that after speaking with the man, authorities determined he posed a threat to himself and others and placed him on a 72-hour hold.

Police said a struggle broke out while attempting to take the man into custody. During the incident, the man reportedly grabbed an officer’s firearm. Another officer then discharged their weapon, striking the man, according to police.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to Mayor Clinic Hospital’s St. Mary campus, where he was pronounced dead.