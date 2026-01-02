Kaohly Her to be sworn-in as St. Paul's next mayor on Friday: How to watch

The Brief Kaohly Her's inauguration is set for 1 p.m. at St. Catherine University. St. Paul will be led by an all-women city council and a woman mayor for the first time. Her's political journey includes working for Mayor Melvin Carter and serving in the state house.



Kaohly Her is set to make history as she is sworn in as St. Paul's next mayor on Friday afternoon.

Her's inauguration

Mayor-elect Her's journey began in a bamboo hut in Laos. Her family came to the United States as refugees when she was 3 years old.

Her political career took off as she worked for Mayor Melvin Carter as his first policy director and later served in the Minnesota House of Representatives, being first elected in 2018. Now, she has unseated her former boss to become the new mayor of St. Paul.

Her's inauguration is scheduled for 1 p.m. at St. Catherine University. You can watch her inauguration live in the player above.

Historic leadership change

Her is the first woman, the first Hmong and first Asian American to be elected St. Paul mayor. Meanwhile, Her's inauguration marks a significant moment as St. Paul will be led by a woman mayor and an all-women city council for the first time ever.

Early Friday morning, Mayor Carter shared a message on social media highlighting his achievements as he prepares to leave office. His reflections set the stage for Her's upcoming leadership.

Her previously told FOX 9 she plans to be a collaborative leader to address the city’s biggest challenges.

"We have to do a better job of working cross government, cross departments, cross sectors in order to solve these problems. My whole plan before I can put everything together and lay that out for everyone is talking to all the partners, bringing everyone together. Figuring out what hasn’t worked and what part of the solution we can all take part in, so that we can create a comprehensive plan," said Her.

"Now I get to be here, fighting to ensure that people have the right to live life the way that suits themselves and their family best."

Her will serve a three-year term instead of the typical four-year term. This is because the St. Paul mayoral election will switch to even years in 2028.