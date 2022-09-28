Juvenile charged after shooting at Richfield football game

article

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a juvenile has been charged in the shooting at a high school Football game in Richfield, but because of the suspect's age they will not be able to elaborate on what is in the charges.

Two people were shot at the Richfield High School homecoming game last Friday.

Two men – an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old – suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police said on Sunday they are in good condition and are back home.

Two juvenile suspects were arrested. One, a 15-year-old and the suspected shooter, was charged Wednesday, while the other, a 16-year-old, was released from custody on Tuesday.

Freeman's office says the case remains under investigation as they consider additional charges.