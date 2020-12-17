Judge to hear arguments over whether to delay George Floyd trial

article

A Hennepin County District Court judge will be hearing arguments next month on whether to delay the trial for the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd's death.

Thursday afternoon, Judge Peter Cahill filed an order to set a virtual hearing on Jan. 11. The defendants do not need to appear at the hearing.

Earlier this month, the defense attorneys for Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao filed motions to delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 8. Both legal teams argue the State has not disclosed evidence in a timely manner, which has impacted their preparation. Thao's attorney suggested the trial be moved to July, but Chauvin's attorney did not specify a date.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. All four officers were fired the following day.