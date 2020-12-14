Derek Chauvin's attorney asks for Floyd trial to be delayed

An attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is asking for the trial to be pushed back.

Currently, the trial for all four former officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death is scheduled to begin March 8.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, filed a motion Monday, arguing discovery items were “hay stacked” with relevant material sandwiched between useless training materials.

Last week, former officer Tou Thao’s attorney Robert Paule asked a judge to move the trial to July, arguing prosecutors disclosed expert witnesses months after the court had ordered them to do so.

Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. All four officers were fired the following day.