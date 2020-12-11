Defense attorney of fired Minneapolis officer calls for delay in Floyd trial

article

The attorney representing Tou Thao, one of the fired Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, is calling for the trial to be delayed until July 5.

Currently, the trial is scheduled for March 8.

In the motion, defense attorney Robert Paule argues the State has repeatedly failed to disclose evidence in a timely manner. Paule points to an interview of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that the State allegedly withheld for nearly three months before disclosing it.

"This has adversely affected the Defense’s ability to prepare for trial. The Defense has been unfairly disadvantaged in its ability to prepare for trial – specifically with regards to its expert witnesses," read the motion.

Paule is also calling for an extension for the initial disclosures of expert witnesses for the defense.

Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. All four officers were fired the following day.