Expand / Collapse search

Defense attorney of fired Minneapolis officer calls for delay in Floyd trial

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 21: Former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao and his attorney Robert Paule arrive at the Hennepin County Government Center, ahead of a courthouse appearance, on July 21, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Keung is charged with a ((Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The attorney representing Tou Thao, one of the fired Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, is calling for the trial to be delayed until July 5.

Currently, the trial is scheduled for March 8.

Minneapolis teen receives national courage award for filming death of George Floyd

A high school student in Minneapolis&nbsp;has been recognized with a prestigious national courage award for filming the arrest and death of George Floyd.

In the motion, defense attorney Robert Paule argues the State has repeatedly failed to disclose evidence in a timely manner. Paule points to an interview of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner that the State allegedly withheld for nearly three months before disclosing it. 

"This has adversely affected the Defense’s ability to prepare for trial. The Defense has been unfairly disadvantaged in its ability to prepare for trial – specifically with regards to its expert witnesses," read the motion.

Paule is also calling for an extension for the initial disclosures of expert witnesses for the defense.

Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd died on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. A bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. All four officers were fired the following day.