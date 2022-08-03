Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing

article

After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

During the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Welch, who was appearing via video from Oak Park Heights prison, refused to appear on video and walked out of the video hook-up location. The judge then gave a corrections officer the right to use "whatever force necessary" to get Welch to comply and get him in front of the camera.

It's unclear what force was used, but Welch eventually returned to the video room. However, he was sitting on the floor, so he couldn't be seen. He also mouthed off about being on TV, according to FOX 9's Paul Blume, who was covering the sentencing.

The judge on Wednesday sentenced Welch to 40 years in prison, the maximum, due to Welch's violent history that includes seven prior felony convictions. Prior to his sentencing, the victim's mom read a statement, calling Welch a "coward" and an "animal," while crying.