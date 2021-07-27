Murder charges: Man struck, killed motorcyclist in Minneapolis alley

A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday for allegedly hitting and killing a motorcyclist in an alley in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood last week.

Quantelize Welch of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree murder in the July 20 incident.

According to the charges, around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an alley on the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North on a report of a hit-and-run. When they arrived, they found a man who had been struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt by motorcycle and suffered major injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Witnesses told investigators the victim had been test driving a dirt bike motorcycle he was considering buying. They saw the victim enter the alley on the dirt bike, closely followed by a white SUV. The SUV struck the victim, sped out of the alley and drove away from the scene.

Witnesses identified Welch as the driver of the SUV, which he had reportedly stolen a short time before the deadly crash.