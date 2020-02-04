Jordan wins special election for Minnesota House 60A seat

article

DFL candidate Sydney Jordan won the special election for Minnesota House District 60A in a landslide Tuesday night.

Jordan defeated Marty Super of the Legal Marijuana Now party. She secured 87.44 percent of the votes, according to the unoffical results. Jordan will now be representing the district, which contains northeast Minneapolis.

According to her campaign website, Jordan works as the state director of the Save the Boundary Waters advocacy group, which fights against pollution.

The special election was held because Rep. Diane Loeffler passed away in November. A member of the the DFL party, she had held the seat for 15 years.