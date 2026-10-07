Jordan Collins found guilty in murder and dismemberment of son

The Brief A jury has found Jordan Collins Sr. guilty of murdering his 16-year-old son, Manny Collins. Manny Collins' remains were discovered after investigators searched an Elk River landfill. Manny Collins was 16 years old when he disappeared in May 2025.



A jury has found Jordan Collins Sr. guilty in the murder of his son Manny Collins, whose remains were discovered last year in a landfill after a weeks-long search.

Guilty verdict

What we know:

A jury returned a guilty verdict of second-degree intentional murder on Wednesday after only three-and-a-half hours of deliberation. The verdict followed closing arguments which were delivered Wednesday morning. FOX 9's Emily Pofahl is in the courtroom and notes the jury is deliberating 10 additional questions about the facts of the case to help determine how severe his sentence will be.

State statute calls for Jordan Collins Sr. to spend up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Big picture view:

Collins represented himself in the case and had only presented his opening statements and defense on Tuesday over the course of 30 minutes. Collins opted to delay his opening statements until after the prosecution had rested its case.

Collins only called four witnesses though he had two others planned who never showed up. Collins did not take the stand in his own defense. Collins focused on his constitutional rights during his defense and not the facts of the case.

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. (Supplied)

‘Manny should still be here today’

The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff's Office each issued statements reacting to Wednesday's guilty verdict.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Columbia Heights Police Department, we are extremely thankful for the guilty verdict, and we hope it provides Manny Collins and his family with the justice they deserve," Columbia Heights Police Chief Matt Markham said in a statement. "My hope is that this brings closure to Manny’s mother Ashley, family, and friends. I am very proud of the committed and dedicated work our staff and partnering agencies did on this case. This verdict will begin the healing process for our staff and community."

"Manny should still be here today," said Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise. "No verdict can remove the pain his loved ones feel, but we hope this decision provides some measure of justice. Our thoughts remain with Manny’s family, especially his mother, Ashley, as they continue to grieve and remember him."

Gruesome murder

The backstory:

In presenting their case, the prosecution showed how investigators tracked Manny's remains from the Collins home to the Elk River landfill. First, surveillance video showed what investigators suspect were Manny's remains being thrown into a dumpster behind Jordan Collins' apartment. The remains were then tracked from a specific dump truck to a weigh station, then the Elk River landfill.

Crews searched the dump starting June 4 through July 18. During those searches, investigators eventually found human remains – a torso.

Local perspective:

Manny Collins had been living with his father in Columbia Heights when he disappeared. Manny normally stayed with his mother in St. Paul but was temporarily at his father's place.

His mother was the one to file the missing person report – not Jordan Collins. As search efforts for Manny began, police said Jordan Collins did not cooperate with the investigation.

Timeline of Manny Collins' disappearance

Timeline:

Here is a timeline of the murder case: