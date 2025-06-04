Disappearance of Manny Collins: Mother of missing teen pleads for answers

The Brief Ashley Berry is pleading for answers in the disappearance of her son, 16-year-old Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. Collins was last seen on May 8 while staying with his father in Columbia Heights. Authorities believe Collins went missing "against his will." Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.



The search for missing 16-year-old Manny Collins continues nearly one month after his disappearance. While hope remains, his mother is growing increasingly concerned about his well-being.

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother, Ashley Berry, said he was staying with his father at the time.

Police believe Collins went missing "against his will" and have a person of interest that they are not naming at this time. No one has been arrested or formally charged.

Where is Manny Collins?

What they're saying:

FOX 9’s Karen Scullin sat down with the mother of their missing teen as authorities continue to search for answers in the case.

"I’m being strong for my son. I know I can’t go crazy right now because I have to find him," said Berry.

Each minute, hour, and day that passes, it’s getting tougher for Collins' mother. She prays the rosary for his safe return.

"I’m all over the place to be honest. With my friends, my family, the detectives, and God that’s keeping me strong."

At the time of his disappearance, Collins was temporarily staying with his father, and Berry called him looking for her son. At first, she explained she wasn’t overly concerned.

"I was just playing. I said, 'You know what? I’m gonna put out a missing persons report.’ Cause I’ve said that before. He knows how I am. So, he didn’t answer that day. And then Saturday he answered. He said, 'Ashley, he just went to his girlfriend's house and your grandmother's house,' which that’s not true."

Collins' father has reportedly not been cooperative with the investigation. FOX 9 was there when investigators appeared to leave the father’s apartment with bags of evidence.

"They found a lot of stuff in his house that’s concerning and that’s why they’re going hard like they are now," explained Berry.

When asked if Collins was happy at his father’s house, Berry responded "He was. There were a few things he didn’t agree with his dad about as far as the religion… I guess he was kinda forcing it more. He didn’t really like it but he didn’t tell me he had a problem staying over there. He never said he was in any danger or anything."

Praying for her son's return

Dig deeper:

Investigators are continuing to conduct searches in various locations. While Collins' family was hopeful for his safety last week, Berry’s outlook has changed.

When asked if she thought her son was ok, Berry responded, "No. It’s hard for me to say that. I don’t, I don’t think he is."

Despite her deepening concern, Berry continues to hope and pray for the safe return of her only child.

"Manny, if you see this, I love you. You have a lot of people that love you and care about you and we want you home," Berry appealed.

What you can do:

Collins is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a ribbed tank top with red/black plaid pants.

Anyone with information on Collins' disappearance is urged to contact the police.