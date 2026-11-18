Housley narrowly wins recount for MN State Senate District 33, results to be certified Thursday
(FOX 9) - Recount results for Minnesota State Senate District 33 put Republican incumbent Karin Housley ahead of Democrat challenger Nat Smith, according to data the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State shared.
READ MORE: Recount begins for Minnesota Senate District 33, 3 other races still undecided
Housley-Smith race results
By the numbers:
Incumbent Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley leads with 23,977 votes against Democrat challenger Nat Smith's 23,935 votes, according to results shared by the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Officials say only nine ballots were challenged.
The district includes Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Dellwood, Forest Lake, Hugo, Stillwater, Scandia and Mahtomedi.
What's next:
While the recount is over, the official results can only be certified by the canvassing board. That certification is set to happen at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from the Minnesota Secretary of State website and previous FOX 9 reporting.