The Brief A tight race for Minnesota State Senate District 33 appears to favor the incumbent after final recount results were tallied. The final count puts Republican Karin Housley at 23,977 votes against Democrat Nat Smith's 23,935, with only nine ballots challenged. Recount results are not official until they are certified by the canvassing board.



Recount results for Minnesota State Senate District 33 put Republican incumbent Karin Housley ahead of Democrat challenger Nat Smith, according to data the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State shared.

READ MORE: Recount begins for Minnesota Senate District 33, 3 other races still undecided

Housley-Smith race results

By the numbers:

Incumbent Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley leads with 23,977 votes against Democrat challenger Nat Smith's 23,935 votes, according to results shared by the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Officials say only nine ballots were challenged.

The district includes Bayport, Oak Park Heights, Dellwood, Forest Lake, Hugo, Stillwater, Scandia and Mahtomedi.

What's next:

While the recount is over, the official results can only be certified by the canvassing board. That certification is set to happen at 3 p.m. on Thursday.