Jordan Collins murder trial: Jury begins deliberations

The Brief Jury deliberations are underway in the murder trial of Jordan Collins Sr. Collins is accused of killing his son, Manny, and disposing of his remains in a dumpster last year. Collins spent about 30 minutes presenting his defense on Tuesday after prosecutors rested their case.



Jury deliberations are now underway in the murder trial of Jordan Collins Sr., the man accused of murdering his 16-year-old son whose remains were found in a landfill.

Closing arguments underway

What we know:

Closing arguments were scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the closely watched murder trial of Jordan Collins after nearly three weeks of testimony.

Court began at 9 .am. and jurors went into the deliberations room at about 10:40 a.m.

Big picture view:

Collins, 39, of Columbia Heights, is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his 16-year-old son, Manny, and disposing of his remains in a dumpster last year.

Before prosecutors rested their case, jurors heard a detailed account of how Manny's remains were found in an Elk River landfill.

Jordan Collins presents his defense

The backstory:

When Collins was given a chance to present his defense, the 39-year-old, who is representing himself at trial, spent just 30 minutes making his case.

He focused mainly on his constitutional rights, not the facts or evidence introduced at trial, including knives and blood-stained sheets found during a search of Collins' apartment.

Collins did not take the stand in his own defense but did question four witnesses.

He planned to call two other witnesses, but they never showed up.