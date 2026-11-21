Woman dead, child in critical condition after crashing vehicle into Ely home
ELY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman and a child struck a home in their vehicle in Ely Friday afternoon, leaving the woman dead and the child in critical condition.
Ely crash
What we know:
According to Ely police, authorities responded to a home on the 600 block of East Pattison Street at 3:45 p.m. on reports that a vehicle had struck a home.
Police say that a woman and child were found in the vehicle with serious injuries.
They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman later died, and the child remains in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The woman and child have not been identified.
Police say they are investigating what led up to the crash.
The Source: A press release from the Ely Police Department.