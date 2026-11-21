The Brief On Nov. 19, a federal jury found Gabriel Adam Alexander Luthor, 40, and Elizabeth Christine Brown, 43, guilty on all counts in a case tied to more than $15 million in false health insurance billing. Prosecutors said Golden Victory Medical billed Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers for care that never happened and for work done by unlicensed technicians under licensed providers’ names. Prosecutors said the pair used the money for luxury vehicles, an Eden Prairie mansion, trips to Vail and Miami and a Congo investment.



A federal jury convicted an Eden Prairie pair after prosecutors said they used a neurofeedback company to pull more than $15 million from public and private health insurers.

How prosecutors said the scheme operated

The guilty verdicts came on Nov. 19 after an 11-day jury trial. Gabriel Adam Alexander Luthor, 40, and Elizabeth Christine Brown, 43, were indicted on March 6, 2025, and each was convicted on six wire fraud counts and one money laundering count. Wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and money laundering carries a maximum of 10 years.

"The defendants took advantage of elderly patients and viewed them like an ATM, thinking they could just punch in the right codes, and money would come pouring out," said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "I commend the work of our law enforcement partners who made this conviction possible. My office will continue to bring fraudsters like Luthor and Brown to justice."

Timeline:

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the scheme began in 2018 while Luthor and Brown were living in Las Vegas and were in a romantic relationship. Brown had a master’s degree in nursing and was licensed as a nurse practitioner. Luthor had no medical training.

Brown formed Golden Victory Medical (GVM) in April 2018, and prosecutors said Luthor soon became a co-owner. In 2019, they moved to Minnesota, bought a million-dollar, 9,000-square-foot mansion in Eden Prairie with fraud proceeds and ran GVM’s operations from the house. Prosecutors said Luthor pushed Brown to expand GVM into Oklahoma, Kansas and Florida.

By the numbers:

According to court documents and trial evidence, Luthor and Brown used GVM to send false bills to Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurers. Prosecutors said the company billed for services that never happened, billed work by unlicensed technicians under the names of licensed professionals who did not do the work and claimed more patient time than was true.

For 586 days, prosecutors said GVM’s bills falsely claimed its providers had spent more than 24 hours with patients. Prosecutors also said GVM’s providers, other than Brown, did not know what the company was billing under their names. Through the scheme, prosecutors said Luthor and Brown took more than $15 million and laundered about $350,000 through bank accounts to fund a water-well drilling investment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Warnings, complaints and the investigation

Prosecutors said GVM often targeted elderly patients who were confined to their homes or in hospice care, then scheduled home visits by unlicensed neurofeedback technicians three times a week. Because neurofeedback was not covered by Medicare or nearly any private insurer, prosecutors said Luthor and Brown billed insurers for other services instead, including neurobehavioral and psychological exams.

Prosecutors said most of those billed services did not happen, could not be performed by unlicensed and unsupervised technicians and overstated the time spent with patients.

The pair also used fraud proceeds to raise their standard of living, buying luxury vehicles and the Eden Prairie mansion, taking luxury trips including to Vail and Miami and spending heavily at nightclubs with bar tabs above $10,000.

Local perspective:

Prosecutors said GVM did not charge patients copays, even though Medicare requires them. They said that helped keep many of the company’s mostly elderly and vulnerable patients from noticing or challenging the large bills sent to their insurance, though some patients did complain.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a doctor who worked with Brown complained about her billing to nursing boards in Nevada and Minnesota. A nurse practitioner quit and complained that GVM billed under her name for services she did not provide. A retired journalist also complained that GVM billed for services she never received.

What's next:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services suspended Medicare payments to GVM on suspicion of fraud. An outside auditor found that only 9% of GVM’s billing codes were supported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said GVM’s CEO warned Luthor and Brown that the billing problems could lead to serious legal consequences if they were not fixed, and the pair fired the CEO in retaliation. An outside billing contractor also told them they were billing too much for the services performed, and they fired that contractor too. In early 2023, law enforcement searched the Eden Prairie home and GVM’s Las Vegas clinic, and GVM stopped doing business. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Eden Prairie Police Department, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attys. Matthew D. Forbes and Matthew M. Paulbeck are prosecuting the case.