Manny Collins search: Residents asked to check for suspicious items

The Brief Manny Collins has been missing for nearly a month, without many clues or answers as to what happened. Authorities are asking residents in the 4900 block of University Avenue to check their property for anything suspicious, and to check cameras for any sightings of Manny or anything suspicious. Authorities believe Collins is missing against his will. His mother spoke with FOX 9's Karen Scullin this week.



The search for missing Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins is nearing a month, without many answers or clues to find him.

Manny Collins - The latest

What we know:

Thursday, authorities told FOX 9 they are asking any residents in the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights to check their property for any suspicious items. They’re also asking anyone with home or business surveillance footage showing Manny, or anything suspicious between May 8-12 to submit it to the Anoka County evidence portal.

Authorities say they have conducted public and private property searches, and used dogs in some of those searches, to look for any clues.

Authorities also say they’ve tried to contact Manny’s father about his disappearance. Law enforcement believes Collins went missing against his will, and they have a person of interest who is not being named. There have been no arrests or charges in the case.

Manny Collins’ mother speaks with FOX 9

What they're saying:

FOX 9’s Karen Scullin sat down with the mother of the missing teen as authorities continue to search for answers in the case.

"I’m being strong for my son. I know I can’t go crazy right now because I have to find him," said Berry.

At the time of his disappearance, Collins was temporarily staying with his father, and Berry called him looking for her son. At first, she explained she wasn’t overly concerned.

Investigation ongoing

What you can do:

Authorities say Collins’ disappearance is an ongoing investigation with combined efforrts from the Columbia Heights Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with an information about Manny’s disappearance is urged to contact the BCA Tip Line at 1-877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.