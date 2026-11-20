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The Brief Officials identified the man shot by a deputy in Hibbing early Wednesday as former Gophers' hockey player Nico Sacchetti. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a hit-and-run in Mountain Iron when they found a pickup truck tied to the case in Hibbing around 3 a.m. Authorities said a deputy fired after Sacchetti shoved a Chisholm officer and grabbed a long gun from his truck.



Officials say the man fatally shot by a deputy in Hibbing early Wednesday was former Gophers' hockey player Nico Sacchetti.

Hibbing fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, deputies first responded to a hit-and-run in Mountain Iron around 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The investigation then led them to a confrontation on Highway 169 in Hibbing involving the same pickup truck suspected in the crash.

Authorities say a Chisholm police officer found the man and his pickup truck behind a business in the 3000 block of Highway 169.

Dig deeper:

Details provided by authorities say a man, later identified as Sacchetti, shoved the Chisholm officer aside and grabbed a long gun from the tailgate area of his truck.

The deputy then fired, and the man was taken to a hospital in Hibbing where he later died.

The deputy involved has since been placed on critical incident leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigates.

Sacchetti's hockey ties to Minnesota

Big picture view:

Sacchetti played high school hockey for Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl before joining the University of Minnesota from 2008 to 2012, appearing in 128 games. He finished his career at the U with 48 points, including 15 goals and 33 assists.

He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft, but he never played in the NHL, instead later playing four seasons overseas through 2015-16.