The Brief County roads 16 and 45 near Eldred are closed after a train derailment, according to the Polk County Highway Department. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt and only the locomotive derailed. Officials said no train cars were involved, nothing spilled and there is no threat to the public.



A train derailment near Eldred has closed roads, and Polk County is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide an alternate detour route for U.S. Highway 75.

Road closures and detour changes near Eldred

According to the Polk County Highway Department, County Road 16 is closed from U.S. Highway 75 north to County Road 45. County Road 45 is also closed from U.S. Highway 75 west to County Road 16.

Local perspective:

The highway department said County Road 45 is part of the U.S. Highway 75 detour for the U.S. Highway 75 bridge at Climax. Officials asked the public to avoid the closed roads and use alternate routes if possible.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the derailment involved only the locomotive, not any of the train cars. The sheriff’s office also said no spillage occurred.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries. Officials also said the derailment did not involve any train cars.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The road closures remain in place as county and state transportation officials work on an alternate route.

What's next:

Polk County is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to provide an alternate detour route for U.S. Highway 75, according to the highway department.