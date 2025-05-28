Search for Manny Collins: Teen missing 'against his will,' police fear

The Brief Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr., 16, has been missing for nearly three weeks. Police worry he's being held against his will. He was last seen on May 8 on University Avenue in Columbia Heights. Police are begging anyone with information on the case to come forward.



A Columbia Heights teen is believed to be missing against his will, authorities said on Wednesday, as they urged anyone with information to come forward.

Search for Manny Collins

What we know:

Jordan "Manny" Collins has now been missing for nearly three weeks. He was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue NE in Columbia Heights.

Collins is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Searches have been conducted in the area of University and 49th. Police are asking businesses and residences in that area to check surveillance video between May 8 and May 12 for Collins or anything suspicious.

Jordan Collins Jr. (Supplied)

New details in investigation

The backstory:

Columbia Heights police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Collins' disappearance on Wednesday. During the briefing, authorities told media members that Collins may be missing against his will.

"Sixteen year olds don't just disconnect the way Manny did," said Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise. "We're all convinced he disappeared against his will."

Sheriff Wise said the department does have some leads, and they are continuing to look into the case with help from agencies, including the Minnesota BCA and the FBI. They also say there is a person of interest in the case.

"Someone knows something," Sheriff Wise said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call Anoka County Emergency Dispatch at 763-427-1212. You can also submit videos or other digital evidence through the sheriff's department's evidence portal.

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. (Supplied)

Family pleads for answers

What they're saying:

At the news conference, Manny's mother made an impassioned plea for someone to come forward, adding her son "is not just lost."

"Manny, if you're somewhere that you're capable of listening to this, or you see me," said mother Ashley Berry. "Just know that I love you, and you know how much I'm worried. And you're loved, a lot of people are looking for you."

Berry she has continued to send Manny his allowance through CashApp but says he hasn't used it. His phone also hasn't pinged since May 11, which was Mother's Day.

"Manny has never run away before, this is unlike him," she added.

Berry said Manny was staying with his father with hopes of improving his grades, but planned to return to his mother's home for the summer for a job at Planet Fitness.

"If anyone has a heart and a soul and has seen anything, please come forward," Berry said. "Manny, we need you to come home."