The Brief Minnetonka police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a yard with stab wounds. Authorities say she was found in the front yard of a home in the 5700 block of Glen Moor Road East at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are still investigating the circumstances of the woman's death.



A woman was found dead in the front yard of a Minnetonka home with multiple stab wounds on Friday afternoon.

Minnetonka fatal stabbing investigation

What we know:

Police say they responded to a report of a woman unresponsive in the front yard of a home in the 5700 block of Glen Moor Road East at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities determined the woman was dead and that she had sustained multiple "apparent stab wounds," according to the Minnetonka Police Department.

Law enforcement officials say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details on the woman's identity.

Authorities say they are still investigating the circumstances that led to the woman's death.