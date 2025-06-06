Missing Manny Collins: Law enforcement search Elk River landfill

The Brief Authorities are searching a landfill in Elk River on Friday morning in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Manny Collins. Police, the FBI and Minnesota BCA are assisting with the search of the landfill. Law enforcement said this remains an active investigation, and no further information is available.



Law enforcement is searching a landfill in Elk River as part of the investigation into missing 16-year-old Manny Collins.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office plans to speak with the news media at 2:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch this live in the player above.

Search at Elk River landfill

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is searching the Waste Management Landfill in Elk River in connection with the disappearance of Collins. The Columbia Heights Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and FBI are assisting in the search.

"Law enforcement remains committed to using all available resources to conduct a thorough investigation in order to find Manny and bring answers to his family," the sheriff's office said on X. "This remains an active investigation and no further information is available at this time."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what led them to investigate the landfill, which is approximately 30 miles northwest of Columbia Heights, where he was last seen.

It's unclear whether any evidence has been located, but more than a dozen people appear to be searching through a pile of trash and debris.

Manny Collins disappearance - Timeline

Timeline:

Here are the key dates authorities have mentioned so far in the search for Collins.

May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.

May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here

June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.

June 4: Ashley Berry, the mother of Collins, sat down with FOX 9's Karen Scullin to make a plea for answers in his disappearance.

June 5: The Anoka County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area where he was last seen to check their property for any suspicious items. Residents and businesses in the area were also asked to check their security footage for any sightings of Collins, or anything that might be suspicious.

Manny Collins last seen May 8

The backstory:

Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. was last seen on May 8 in the area of University Avenue and 49th Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a ribbed tank top with red/black plaid pants.

Collins' mother, Ashley Berry, said he was staying with his father at the time.

Police believe Collins went missing "against his will" and have a person of interest that they are not naming at this time. No one has been arrested or formally charged.

Anyone with information about Collins' disappearance is urged to contact the BCA Tip Line at 1-877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Stay with FOX 9 for more information as it becomes available.