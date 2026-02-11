Isadora Wengel disappearance: Fargo police believe man dismembered body

The Brief Authorities in Fargo say they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the disappearance and death of Isadora Wengel. Wengel, 25, was last seen on New Year's Eve and officially reported missing on Jan. 7, 2026. Joshua Alexander Hite, of Fargo, has since been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.



Authorities with the Fargo Police Department say they have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with the disappearance and death of Isadora Wengel.

What we know:

Last seen on New Year’s Eve, Wengel was reported missing to police on Jan. 7, 2026, prompting an investigation between multiple agencies and departments.

In an update provided Wednesday, authorities with the Fargo Police Department say that on Feb. 10, Joshua Alexander Hite, 21, was arrested in connection with her death.

"We believe this to be a heinous and diabolical crime, and we believe there to be some dismemberment involved," Fargo Chief of Police David Zibolski said on Wednesday.

Authorities say that Hite has since been charged with murder and tampering with evidence, based on information collected.

What's next:

The Fargo Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in gathering information surrounding her death, including the current location of her remains.

On Wednesday, Zibloski outlined the department's belief that she was disposed of during a mid-winter freeze, which is now receding and providing a renewed opportunity for discovery — potentially in one of two black totes recovered from his apartment during a search.

"In order to provide closure for the family, we need to recover Isadora’s body, and we’re asking the public’s assistance," he said during the press conference. "We're committed to justice for the family, and accountability for the perpetrator."

Despite the difficulty in charging the case without a body, Zibloski said the department feels, "they have a strong case to move forward."

If it's found that her body has been carried across state lines, Zibloski said federal authorities will become involved at that point.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FPD at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD or WFPD and the tip to 847411.