Imagine Dragons, the Killers to headline inaugural TC Summer Fest

By Fox 9 Staff
The line up for TC Summer Fest. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The inaugural TC Summer Fest announced its lineup for the two-night festival in mid-July.

The festival-style show will be held at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. 

Set for July 14 and July 15, TC Summer Fest will feature the Killers and Imagine Dragons as the headliners. 

The Killers will play Friday along with the Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, and the Cannons.

Imagine Dragons will headline Saturday with AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk.

Two-day and single-day tickets go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. 