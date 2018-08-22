Winning Twins a business boon for downtown
The successful season for the Minnesota Twins has also helped restaurants in downtown Minneapolis.
Target Field sees big crowds for Yankees-Twins series
The Twins fans are coming out in large numbers to cheer on their team as they take on the New York Yankees.
Target Field switching to single-compartment bag policy Friday
Target Field is switching to a single-compartment bag policy starting Friday in an effort to get Twins fans through the gate more quickly.
Twins get in practice ahead of Opening Day
The Minnesota Twins got in some reps Wednesday ahead of Opening Day at Target Field.
Blankets coming off the grass at Target Field
It has been lights out since October for the blades of grass on Target Field, spending months and months to wait out winter.
Changes coming to Target Field's busiest gate
Target Field's busiest gate, Gate 34, will undergo some renovations before the start of the 2019 season.
Twins to open 2019 season at home in March
The Minnesota Twins will open their season at home next year and you might need to bundle up if you are planning to go.
'DWI Enforcer All-Stars' honored at Twins game
A different team of All-Stars was honored at Target Field Thursday night. Instead of baseball players, the group getting recognized was made up of officials who strive to make the roads a safer place.
Girl with robotic hand throws pitch at Target Field
The Budweiser Clydesdales roll into twon
The iconic horse will be at Canterbury and Target Field over the weekend
Strike Out Stroke event at Target Field
May is stroke awareness month and the Minnesota Twins have been a great partner by hosting a Strike Out Stroke event.
As cold persists, Twins prepare for possible record-breaking opening day
Despite a forecast that's got Target Field flirting with record cold on opening day, the Twins' grounds crew says they were born ready for weeks like this--it is Minnesota, after all.
23rd Annual Heart Walk at Target Field
Todd Walker stops by the 23rd annual Heart Walk at Target Field.